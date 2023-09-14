Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the August 15th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO remained flat at $0.47 on Thursday. 296,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GORO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

