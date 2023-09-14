Greenfield Savings Bank Has $2.28 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for 1.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $602,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ELV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $444.35. 457,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.