Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.