HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,824 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,498. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

