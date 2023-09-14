HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,439 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

VO traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $217.08. 138,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,021. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

