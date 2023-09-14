HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 0.9% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 118,345.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after buying an additional 2,086,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Intuit by 220.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,361,000 after buying an additional 682,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.73.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $545.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.47. The firm has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

