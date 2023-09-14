Head to Head Contrast: Südzucker (SUEZY) vs. Its Competitors

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) is one of 180 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Südzucker to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Südzucker and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Südzucker N/A N/A -403.35 Südzucker Competitors $3.01 billion $80.60 million 236.91

Südzucker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Südzucker. Südzucker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

32.9% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Südzucker and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Südzucker 0 1 0 0 2.00 Südzucker Competitors 616 2599 3303 54 2.43

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Südzucker’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Südzucker has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Südzucker pays an annual dividend of C$0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Südzucker pays out -714.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 89.7% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Südzucker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Südzucker N/A N/A N/A Südzucker Competitors -39.12% -209.38% -10.69%

Summary

Südzucker rivals beat Südzucker on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar. The Special Products segment produces functional food ingredients, including dietary fibers, sugar substitutes, sugar, rice starches/flours, and functionalized wheat protein for food, animal feed, non-food, and pharmaceutical industries. This segment also offers frozen and chilled pizzas, pasta, baguette, bread snacks, sauces, and dressings, as well as portion packed foods and non-food products to hotels, caterers, food retailers, and restaurants. The CropEnergies segment produces fuel-grade ethanol, rectified spirits, protein-based food and animal feed, biogenic CO2, and alcohol to oil companies and traders, food, animal feed, beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. The Starch segment offers starches, saccharification products, ethanol, and byproducts which includes animal feed and fertilizers to food, paper, textiles, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, petroleum, and animal feed industries. The Fruit segment produces fruit preparations for the dairy, ice cream, baked goods, and food service industries; and fruit juice concentrates, pure juices, fruit wines, natural aromas, and beverage bases for beverage industry. It is also involved in agricultural and cultivation of products. The company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. Südzucker AG operates as a subsidiary of Süddeutsche Zuckerrübenverwertungs-Genossenschaft eG.

