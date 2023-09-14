Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $229,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,758. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -269.57%.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

