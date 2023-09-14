Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Shares of Herbalife stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $15.02. 2,724,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,324. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife by 59.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 121,965 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 445,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 214,817 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

