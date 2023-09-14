Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 11,910.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SNLN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $15.01.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Institutional Trading of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

About Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNLN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 554.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 559,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 474,210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 117,596 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

The Highland\u002FiBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of 100 senior loans with at least one year remaining in maturity. Loans are selected by liquidity and weighted by market value. SNLN was launched on Nov 8, 2012 and is managed by Highland.

