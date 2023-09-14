IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Update

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of IceCure Medical from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

IceCure Medical stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 389,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,612. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $50.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.22% and a negative net margin of 486.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IceCure Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

