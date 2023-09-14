ICON Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $158.50 million and $2.52 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 966,806,641 coins and its circulating supply is 966,807,726 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 966,782,741.3338592. The last known price of ICON is 0.15969454 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $2,128,349.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.