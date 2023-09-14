IMPACTfolio LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $453.10. 1,743,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,344. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $449.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

