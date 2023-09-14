Insider Buying: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Director Buys 8,670 Shares of Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.9 %

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,110. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

