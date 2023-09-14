Insider Buying: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $38,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,065.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Thursday, September 14th, Frank Martell purchased 15,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $28,950.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Frank Martell purchased 12,051 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $24,102.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Frank Martell purchased 12,949 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $25,639.02.

loanDepot Price Performance

LDI stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 221,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $622.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.52. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $271.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.78 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on loanDepot from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.67.

Get Our Latest Report on loanDepot

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,516,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 603,162 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 97,499 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 361,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.