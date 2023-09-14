Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EW traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,336. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

