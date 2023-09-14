Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Director Sells 14,216 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.36. 2,568,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,112. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

