Insider Selling: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Sells 5,100,000 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.5 %

OXY traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.32. 9,843,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,336,349. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 322.7% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $606,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,985,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

