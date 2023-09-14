Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $2,737,104.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,737,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,845,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $2,792,780.00.
- On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00.
- On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,840 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $1,133,808.00.
- On Thursday, August 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $122,116.95.
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,135,903.67.
- On Tuesday, August 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $2,194,712.00.
- On Tuesday, August 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,470,688.17.
- On Tuesday, July 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,905.47.
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,579,056.00.
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,487,460.00.
Samsara Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE IOT traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $29.03. 3,741,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
