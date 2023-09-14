Insider Selling: StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) CAO Sells 1,459 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $46,717.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

StepStone Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ STEP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.24. 263,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,768. StepStone Group LP has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.