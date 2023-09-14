Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after buying an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $12,023,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,827,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,942,078. The stock has a market cap of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.27%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

