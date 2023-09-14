International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

International Game Technology Stock Up 10.4 %

IGT stock traded up $3.14 on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 4,082,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,828. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.97.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 769,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

