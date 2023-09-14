Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.30 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $17.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00010998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 505,808,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,564,453 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

