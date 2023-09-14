InTrack Investment Management Inc Decreases Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc owned 0.39% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 64,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $361,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 22,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,087. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

