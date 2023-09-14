InTrack Investment Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $443.94. 343,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,072. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.46.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

