InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 136,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Zoetis by 10.8% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Zoetis by 35.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.22. The stock had a trading volume of 794,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,933. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.97. The firm has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,661. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

