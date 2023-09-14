InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $2.35 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up 1.9% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $246.37. 796,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885,043. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 195.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,586 shares of company stock valued at $40,140,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

