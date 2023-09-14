InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $788,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,456.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,702,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,683,000 after buying an additional 1,635,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,339,000 after buying an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 739.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after acquiring an additional 896,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $91,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.03. 366,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average is $103.66.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

