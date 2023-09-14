InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.