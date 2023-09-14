InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 4,333 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after buying an additional 925,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,319,000 after acquiring an additional 401,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,555. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

