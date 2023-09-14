InTrack Investment Management Inc Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.87. 3,209,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,755,662. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

