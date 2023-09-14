InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,583,000 after buying an additional 4,906,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

