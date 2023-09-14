InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 6,379 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,080,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

