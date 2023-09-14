InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 8,024 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.09. 2,989,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,591. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

