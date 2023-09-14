InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes $443,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.57. 172,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

