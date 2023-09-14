Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Spence Asset Management’s 9th Largest Position

Spence Asset Management decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,655 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 5.5% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,809 shares of company stock worth $19,496,481. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.83. The stock had a trading volume of 423,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.