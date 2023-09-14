Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 91.9% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,806. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.