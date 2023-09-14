Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 91.9% in August

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,806. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $583,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 245,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.