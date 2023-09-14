Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 91.9% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,806. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMQ. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $583,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 245,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

