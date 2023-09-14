Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 82.5% in August

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.12. 12,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,084. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.12.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

