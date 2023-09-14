Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $55,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after buying an additional 13,685,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,381,000 after buying an additional 309,721 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,338,000 after buying an additional 195,627 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.53. 1,518,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,236,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average is $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

