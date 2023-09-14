iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after buying an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 1,854,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.77. 807,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,826. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.