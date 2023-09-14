iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.74. 4,305,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,217,469. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

