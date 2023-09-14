iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the August 15th total of 686,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 373,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,426. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.