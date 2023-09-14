iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 355,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 131,325 shares.The stock last traded at $68.60 and had previously closed at $67.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.30.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.