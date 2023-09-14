Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.56

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and traded as high as $13.11. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 4,876 shares traded.

Isuzu Motors Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

