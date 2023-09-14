JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 2,900

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,650 ($33.16) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,430 ($30.41) to GBX 2,320 ($29.03) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,600 ($32.54) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,845.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 203,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. Anglo American has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $22.95.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

