JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.48

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.48 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 126.23 ($1.58). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.60), with a volume of 589,445 shares traded.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £374.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,137.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.81.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,642.60). Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

