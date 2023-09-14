JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $482.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 482 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 480 ($6.01), with a volume of 1490202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($5.93).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 14.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 469.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 461.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.22 and a beta of 0.68.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a GBX 4.61 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,390.24%.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

