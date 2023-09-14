Kaspa (KAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $966.07 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $966.07 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,643,853,885 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,632,532,429.701454. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04718897 USD and is up 9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $30,795,698.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

