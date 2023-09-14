Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.64

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.64 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 81.55 ($1.02). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 81.55 ($1.02), with a volume of 21,259 shares traded.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £146.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a €0.35 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 2,608.70%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

