Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.07

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and traded as low as $89.96. Kerry Group shares last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 44,507 shares.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Kerry Group
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kerry Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.