Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $96.07

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and traded as low as $89.96. Kerry Group shares last traded at $90.01, with a volume of 44,507 shares.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

